Did Selena Gomez get into a heated argument with security guard while attending Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour?

Selena Gomez might have just gotten into a heated argument with a security guard at Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour in Paris.

Did Selena Gomez call out a security guard?

In case you missed it, Selena is currently holidaying in Paris. The 30-year-old singer was seen attending Queen Bee’s Renaissance Tour in the city on Friday, May 26. While she was there, excited and thrilled fans clicked many pictures and recorded quite a few videos of the popstar as she had a good time. Among these videos, there was also a clip acquired by TMZ, wherein Selena can be seen in a seemingly heated discussion with a person who looks like a security guard.

Some fans have speculated that the security guard was overzealous while handling a fan who approached Gomez. Others claim that the Lose You To Love Me singer was mobbed by fans.

However, it is not yet known what exactly went down between Selena and the security guard.

Selena Gomez’s Instagram post

Selena Gomez shares PICS from Paris

A few days back, Selena took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of photos, thus giving netizens a sneak peek into her trip to Paris. In the photos posted by Gomez, one can see her dressed in a casual yet chic outfit as she sat in what looks like a restaurant. The Rare Beauty founder was seen exuding joy and confidence as she posed for photos. Selena was seen donning a deep-blue turtleneck with a grey blazer over it. She styled the turtleneck with a pair of ripped denim pants. Her hair was up in a sleek bun, and she wrapped up the look with a pair of golden hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses.

While in a few pictures, she posed by herself, Selena also clicked a couple of photos with a friend who accompanied her. In the last photo of the slideshow, Selena was seen posing with a Rare Beauty product in her hand.

Selena Gomez captioned this post, “Paris, friends, food and @rarebeauty, oh what a dream!”

