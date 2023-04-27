Did Selena Gomez just get a Daytime Emmy Nomination for her cooking show Selena + Chef? Find out

Selena Gomez just landed a 2023 Daytime Emmy Nomination for her cooking show Selena + Chef which airs on HBO Max. The 30-year-old singer and actress received the Emmy nod in the outstanding culinary series category. The nominations were announced on Tuesday, April 26. Read on to know more.

Selena Gomez’s cooking show gets Emmy Nomination

Gomez’s show will compete against some very popular and successful culinary shows helmed by noted food personalities. These include Andrew Zimmern’s Family Dinner, Martha Stewart’s Martha Cooks, Jose Andres and Family in Spain, and Roadfood: Discovering America One Dish at a Time.

The winner will be announced on June 16, 2023, during the prestigious 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The awards ceremony will air live at 9 p.m. ET. on CBS. Viewers will also be able to stream it on Paramount+.

Selena + Chef is currently streaming on HBO Max. In the latest season of the show, the Rare singer is seen learning to hone her cooking skills from several all-stars chefs at her Malibu beach house. Continuing with the tradition of previous seasons, this season too the chefs highlight a charity and its cause. It should be noted that up till now, Selena + Chef has raised $400,000 for 26 non-profit organizations.

Selena Gomez’s other Emmy nominations

This is Selena Gomez’s second Emmy nomination. Earlier, she received a Primetime Emmy nod as a producer for her hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. While Selena did not get an acting nomination, her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short landed nominations for best actor in a comedy series category.

Steve Martin and co were not happy with Selena’s acting snub. “Marty and I, and the whole team at ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ are thrilled with our nominations,” the actor said in a statement to Billboard at the time. “We’re also loving that our crucial partner Selena Gomez is recognized as a producer in the Best Comedy Series category. We’re dismayed that Selena was not nominated because she’s so crucial to our performances, really,” he told The New York Times.

ALSO READ: ‘Utterly sickening’: Selena Gomez’s fans SLAM Hailey Bieber as she posted PICS in a white top like the singer