Did Selena Gomez just show her support for Taylor Swift by wearing Eras Tour merch? DETAILS here

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been longtime best friends who have consistently shown their love and support to each other. The duo have always defended and encouraged each other in public at the time of adversity such as Gomez showing her support to Swift against Kanye West.

Earlier in March, Selena Gomez also appeared in a montage video for Taylor Swift at iHeartRadioMusic Awards and said ‘She’s a role model. I don’t think that’s something you sign up for; I just think it’s something you inherently have inside of you, and I think that’s Taylor’. Therefore, there is no doubt about the love and respect that the duo share for each other.

Here is everything to know about Selena Gomez showing her support to Taylor Swift by wearing Eras Tour merchandise.

Selena Gomez on set

It seems that while on the set of her Hulu show Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez paid the subtlest tribute to her bestie Taylor Swift. The Wolves singer can be seen donning an all black outfit: sweatpants, cozy hoodie, and a long coat. However if you take a closer look at the sweatpants, you can see Taylor Swift’s Eras tour name appearing on the leg.

Gomez’s choice of outfit comes just days after she attended Taylor Swift’s concert in Arlington, Texas along with her sister Gracie. Swift and Gracie even exchanged gifts in the midst of the performance. Just like true Swifties, the sisters dressed up as Taylor. Gomez dressed up in a cardigan to channel Folklore while Gracie donned a purple dress to channel Speak Now energy.

Later Selena Gomez also shared a heartfelt post on Instagram as she thanked Taytay for completely transporting them to another ‘euphoric and special’ world.

