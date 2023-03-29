Did Selena Gomez meet Zayn Malik's assistant in New York? Viral tweet debunked

Hollywood’s latest rumored couple Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik have been the talk of the town ever since the two were spotted out together on a dinner date in New York City. Speculations about the two fuelled up when Zayn Malik’s sister ‘Safaa Azad Malik’, shared a sexy bikini photo of Selena Gomez on her Instagram story a few days ago. Well, the rumors have intensified after a viral tweet that suggests that the two may be dating surfaced. The tweet was obviously a rumour, but it has garnered a lot of attention from the netizens. The viral tweet stated, "Selena Gomez has been seen with Taryn (Zayn's assistant) leaving a restaurant in New York." As soon as the tweet surfaced on the internet, several Twitter users started posting their reactions.

Here’s how the social media users have reacted

Fans online had mixed reactions as some speculated that the pop stars are getting serious while a bunch of netizens believed that they’re probably just collaborating. One Twitter user commented, "Selena gomez with zayn’s assistant in 2014 and 2023… business-related or not, there is definitely something there.” While another user wrote, “A COLLAB IS COMING!!" The third user commented, "Let's not get our hopes up, she's been friends with selena since 2013 or 2014 they even have pictures together on Taryns Instagram". Though the viral tweet was later debunked, but it was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

All about Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez’s rumored romance

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik have made headlines ever since the One Direction singer started following the ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer on Instagram. The rumor was fuelled up when the two were spotted out together in New York City. The speculations about the dating started when a viral TikTok post about the waitress spotted the two. The tweet stated, "Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into (name of the restaurant) hand-in-in, making out and I seated them." The social media fans went into a frenzy after knowing about their NYC outing.

