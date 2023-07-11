Did Selena Gomez respond to Jeremy Allen White dating rumors with a new TikTok video? Find out

Since earlier this year, Selena Gomez has been making headlines for various reasons including extensive work schedule, Hailey Bieber TikTok fiasco, focusing on body positivity, and more. Recently, it is rumored that the Wolves singer is dating The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White. These rumors were further fueled after White separated from his longtime partner Addison Timlin.

Now, Selena Gomez seems to have responded to these rumors. Here is everything to know about the same.

Selena Gomez seemingly responds to Jeremy Allen White dating rumors

Last week The Daily Mail reported that Selena Gomez might be dating The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White. This report comes after the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi posted a tip which seemed to perfectly match Gomez and White. The tip read: A recently separated Golden Globes winner who’s show just premiered its second season is *casually* dating again. He met this A-List singer/actress during a cover shoot for Vanity Fair, and they’ve been in touch since she returned to the states from filming overseas. Fans quickly matched the dots to the Gomez and White.

Though Jeremy Allen White and Selena Gomez have not directly commented on the rumors swirling around, the Wolves singer might have found a more tactical way to handle it. Just two days after The Daily Mail report was published Gomez posted a TikTok video of herself laughing with best friend Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Gomez also seemed to have employed the help of Haim’s sisters to shut down her dating rumors. The Haim sisters shared the pictures from Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July party, which also featured Selena Gomez. The caption of the post read, “single summer”.

Earlier on June 12, Selena Gomez also took to her TikTok account with the sound, “Have you ever heard a rumor about yourself and actually wanted to hear more, like damn, what did I do next?” as she teased the ongoing rumors about her on social media. The Wolves singer captioned the video, “To everyone from me.”

