Did Selena Gomez turn down Disney's Camp Rock for Demi Lovato? Exploring why the Gomez let go of the blockbuster

People who have been following Demi Lovato since the beginning of their career know that the singer gained popularity through the extremely popular Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock, which came out in 2008. The Cool for the Summer singer played the role of Mitchie Torres, an aspiring singer and the main character of the film. But as it turns out, their popularity might be partially due to her old friend Selena Gomez .

Did Selena give up the role for Demi?

It is a well-known fact that Selena and Demi have had a close friendship for years as they both appeared in the children’s show Barney and Friends together. Selena also landed her big breakout role as Alex Russo in the hit Disney Channel show The Wizards of Waverly Place. Demi, on the other hand, acted in the short Disney Channel series As the Bell Rings but it was not nearly as popular as The Wizards of Waverly Place.

In 2020, director David DeLuise, who is also well known for playing the role of Jerry Russo, the Russo family patriarch in Wizards of Waverly Place appeared on Wildchat Sports and talked about what went on during that time. DeLuise said that the part of Mitchie Torres to Selena, who had already gained quite a lot of popularity due to her role of Alex. He said, “...Selena knew that if she had passed on it, that Demi would get the part.” And that is what she did. Selena Gomez passed on acting in the movie so that her childhood friend Lovato would get the part instead.

The friendship between Selena and Demi

The friendship between the two singers began back when they appeared together in the hit children’s show Barney & Friends together during the 7th and 8th seasons of the show. And even though Selena got her breakout role as Alex Russo in 2007, things were not the same for Demi. As they mentioned in the Call Her Daddy podcast they were auditioning for a lot of Disney channel film roles during that time but getting rejected. But then they got their roles in Camp Rock and Sonny with a Chance, the former of which took them to a new height of popularity.

The two singers remained friends for a long time after that. In 2009, the two of them appeared in The Princess Protection Program. Since Selena’s “My Mind and Me” documentary brought to surface the fact that her sacrifice was the reason why we got to see Demi Lovato singing her popular duet with Joe Jonas, people have been talking about their friendship again.

But Demi revealed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in April of 2020, that the two of them are no longer that close. They said that even though they were close friends during their childhood and adolescence, the two of them slowly drifted apart in the last decade, which happens a lot in friendships. They disclosed that even though they will always have love for Selena in their heart since the two grew up together, they are not friends anymore, and that is okay.

