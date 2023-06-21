Did Selena Gomez turn down Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff series? Jennifer Stone REVEALS

After the massive popularity of the Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place, actor David DeLuise hosted a podcast show titled Wizards of Waverly Pod. He became popular for his role as Jerry Russo in the hit sitcom. For his latest episode, DeLuise invited Jennifer Stone, who played the role of Harper Finkle in the Disney series. Stone revealed about the Wizards of Waverly Place spin-off series which never happened. Here is everything to know about the same.

Selena Gomez turned down Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff series

During the latest edition of Wizards of Waverly Pod, Jennifer Stone revealed that after Wizards of Waverly Place was wrapped in 2012, an idea was proposed by Disney for the Alex and Harper spin-off. Selena Gomez’s Alex Russo and Jennifer Stone’s Harper Finkle's friendship in the popular sitcom made quite a wave at that time. A spin-off of their friendship would have certainly garnered a huge number of viewers. However, it was reportedly turned down by Selena Gomez.

Jennifer Stone said, “I don’t know how true this is, but I was told that it was pitched to Selena to do a Harper-Alex spinoff, and she said no because she had a lot of other things going on.” Stone added she understands why Gomez said no to the spin-off series. The actor-turned-nurse elaborated, “I get it, she had a million other things going on and she wanted to move forward. Honestly, at the time, I wanted to move forward too. Looking back, it would have been great, but the thing is, where we both were at the time — like, we just wanted to explore other things.”

Selena Gomez on Wizards of Waverly Pod

Previously, Selena Gomez also joined as a guest on Wizards of Waverly Pod. She reflected on the old times and said that during the show she had been the happiest in her lifetime.

At present, Gomez is shooting for the new series Emilia Perez after wrapping up Only Murders In The Building. She also hinted at dropping a new album soon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Selena Gomez shooting for her upcoming film Emilia Perez in Paris? Here’s what we know