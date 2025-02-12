Did Severance Season 2 Episode 4 Solve Major Mystery Involving Twins? Learn Here

Severance’s season 2 episode 4 recently introduced 2 worker Twins who have had people make theories about how it could solve a mystery from episode 1 of the same season.

The series’s season 2 episode 4 featured weird Twins who were the counterparts of the MDR workers. If we go back a little, episode 1 of the same season had the viewers intrigued over the identity of a man seen behind Mark.

While the man seemed eerily similar to Mark in appearance, a lot of audiences thought him to be a clone of Mark. However, that theory is invalid as the creators of the show had already dismissed it, saying, "This sounds like what Lumon would be doing in a super boring version of Severance,” as per Entertainment Weekly.

Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that if not clones, the Twins might be the synthetic humans or animatronics made by MDR, which explains why they seem to be very similar to the workers in terms of appearance.

Moreover, only time will tell why Lumon created these twins. However, it seems that the company’s main plan was to replace the human Lumon workers with these Twins.

It is also believed that Mark and his team might be using machine learning, unknowingly, to make the Twins by refining information in the Macrodata Refinement department. This habit will simply make the Twins more human and capable of effectively working at Lumon.

Advertisement

Many viewers also believe that season 2, episode 4, of Severance might have ended up in a simulation, where the Twins were just a part of the simulation.

Severance stars Adam Scott as Mark, Britt Lower as Helly, and John Turturro as Irving. Meanwhile, we also have Patricia Arquette playing the character of Harmony Cobel, along with Zach Cherry as Dylan.