Did Shakira enjoy a boat ride with Lewis Hamilton after her secret date with Tom Cruise? Find out

It seems like Shakira is finally moving on after her major split with footballer, Gerard Pique. The singer is leaving no stone unturned to make the most of her time in Miami, after her move from Spain. A few days ago, Shakira was clicked with Top Gun actor Tom Cruise. As per the latest reports, she was seen enjoying a boat ride with Lewis Hamilton, post her meet with Tom Cruise.

Shakira hangs out with Lewis Hamilton after Tom Cruise

Her recent hangout with F1's iconic star, Lewis Hamilton, has been grabbing attention, while her frequent date with Tom Cruise is also being noted. Days after being seen together at dinner, Shakira and Lewis Hamilton were sighted going on a sunny boat trip.

The Hips Don't Lie singer and the F1 icon were enjoying a day out in Miami when he was observed helping her into the open-top cruiser. Before riding around Biscayne Bay, Shakira was picked up by Hamilton from her Miami Beach property.

Shakira was spotted wearing her wavy hair loosely over her shoulders and a fringed, lilac bikini top with shorts, during her trip to the beach. She boarded the ship, which had an inflatable crocodile mark, and was beaming with joy.

The 38-year-old F1 legend was flaunting his distinguishing tattoos while dressed in a white hat, sunglasses, a black sleeveless shirt, and checkerboard shorts.

The most successful F1 driver in history, Lewis, was in town for the Miami Grand Prix over the weekend and was placed sixth.

Shakira’s past relationship

Shakira moved to Miami after her ugly breakup with former Barcelona player Gerard Pique. And since they split up, there have been several stories regarding Shakira's romantic life.

Following a long relationship, Shakira confirmed her split from player Gerard Pique in May of last year. The Colombian singer-songwriter allegedly moved back to Miami after Pique's father "evicted" her from her house in Barcelona last month. The mother of two was photographed leaving the Catalan capital with her two kids in order to begin a new life in Florida, but she made no mention of the eviction order in the parting message she posted on Instagram.

Pique, who is currently seeing 24-year-old Catalan beauty Clara Chia, has agreed to spend the holidays with his kids.

