Did Shakira step out on a date with Tom Cruise amid split from Gerard Pique? Deets here

Shakira, who recently split from her long-time partner Gerard Pique was spotted with actor Tom Cruise at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. The Hips Don’t Lie singer and Top Gun: Maverick star were snapped together as they made their way to a private suite. Shakira parted ways with her ex-partner, footballer Gerard Pique and moved to Miami with the two children they share.

Shakira and Tom Cruise hang out in Miami

Shakira and Tom Cruise attended the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. The stars were snapped together before the race. They left the starting grid early to spend time together in a private hospitality suite on Sunday. Shakira was spotted in a khaki top and stylish joggers, while Tom kept it simple with a plain white polo shirt, simple pants, and aviators.

Page Six reported that Shakira and Tom were escorted off the tracks by security while the racers were still being introduced ahead of the race. A fan managed to record a video of the stars having an intimate conversation in the VIP area along with one of Shakira’s sons.

For the unversed, it was only recently reported that the Hips Don’t Lie singer moved to Miami for a ‘mystery man’ she was seeing.

Shakira’s move post-split with Gerard Pique

Shakira split with her long-term partner, footballer Gerard Pique, in June last year. Shakira and Gerard share two sons, Milan and Sasha. The pair split after 11 years, allegedly because of Pique’s affair. The footballer is currently dating his model girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

Meanwhile, the singer had informed fans of her separation through her publicists after the breakup rumors made headlines. The statement read, “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Shakira decided to move to Miami recently, along with both her sons. She reportedly moved there to be close to her friends and family. The Waka Waka singer broke the news of her move through an Instagram story that read, "I settled in Barcelona to give my sons stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world besides family, friends, and the sea. Today we started a new chapter in the search for happiness."

