Did Shakira’s ex Gerard Piqué and girlfriend Clara Chia Marti just make their relationship Insta-official?

Shakira’s ex-lover Gerard Piqué just made his relationship with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti official on Instagram. This comes seven months after Piqué and Shakira announced their separation in June last year, and a few weeks after Shakira released a diss track, allegedly about the former soccer player. Shakira’s ex Gerard Piqué makes relationship official with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti

In the picture shared by Gerard on his Instagram space, one can see him and Clara sitting close together on a patio of a restaurant. Both the lovebirds matched with each other in black outfits. He did not add any caption with the picture.

However, it looks like fans and followers were not too happy about his post with Clara, 23. According to Page Six, one user wrote, “I would have been ashamed”. A second user commented, “She doesn’t compare to the mother of your children.” A third person’s comment read, “Clearly, it’s official and the jam-eating position is free.” Shakira slams Piqué and Clara in her songs It is alleged that Shakira realized about Gerard cheating on her because of jam which kept on disappearing, while she was away from their house. Apparently, neither the former soccer player nor their children Sasha, 7, and Milan, 10, like jam. So, the Hips Don’t Lie singer figured out that someone must have been coming to the house and eating it in her absence.

She alluded to this situation in her song Te Felicito which came out last year. Earlier this year, she released another diss track named BZRP Music Session #53, where she slammed Piqué, Clara, and their age gap. The Columbian singer mentioned in the song that she is “worth two 22 year olds”. Shakira also mentioned that Piqué downgraded from a “Ferrari to a Renault Twingo” and a “Rolex to a Casio.” Singing further, she added that Shakira was out of Piqué’s league. Shakira and Piqué separated amicably in June 2022. However, a Zoom video footage from 2021 soon surfaced showing Piqué and Marti together – while Shakira was still in a relationship with the soccer player, leading to the conclusion that the breakup happened because Gerard cheated on the Beautiful Liar singer with Marti.

