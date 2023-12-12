Did Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams adopt baby twins? Exploring their family as the YouTubers welcome two sons

Shane Dawson, a prominent YouTuber known for his long-standing presence on the platform, gained fame for his engaging content and docuseries exploring the lives of fellow influencers. In 2019, he announced his engagement to Ryland Adams, a fellow YouTuber and media personality. The couple, who married in 2019, often shares glimpses from their life on social media, giving a peek into their relationship, home renovations, and daily adventures. Both Shane and Ryland have built substantial online followings, contributing to the dynamic landscape of digital entertainment and shaping the way audiences engage with personal narratives on YouTube.

Did Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams adopt baby twins?

YouTube sensations Shane Dawson and his husband, Ryland Adams, joyfully revealed the birth of their twin sons, Jet Parker Adams Yaw and Max Chandler Adams Yaw, born through surrogacy on December 7. The proud dads shared the heartwarming news in a joint post on Sunday, expressing being “unbelievably grateful” for the arrival of their boys. Alongside adorable hospital photos of the newborns, Dawson and Adams conveyed the indescribable joy of becoming fathers to these two beautiful boys, declaring it the best day of their entire lives, with no other moment compared to this unparalleled happiness.

They wrote in the caption, “There’s no words to express how it feels to be the fathers of these two beautiful boys. The best day of our entire lives and nothing else will ever compare. We probably won’t be showing much of them in the future but because many of you have been on the journey with us we felt it was right to show the destination. We are so unbelievably grateful. Thank you for the love and support during this entire process. We can’t wait for all the moments that are on the way. Cherishing every single one. - Shane and Ryland❤️.”

The first photo captured the beaming pair cradling their newborn sons in the hospital, both sporting matching beanies and radiant smiles. The subsequent image portrayed Dawson in scrubs, tenderly gazing at one of his sons while cradling him in the hospital setting. Another endearing snapshot featured the peacefully sleeping newborns nestled next to each other, swathed in blankets within a hospital crib.

Then came the photos of Adams nurturing one of their sons with a bottle and taking a nap alongside the siblings. Concluding the series, a touching moment was captured as Dawson and Adams, equipped with baby carriers, held their precious boys in an elevator, marking the heartwarming transition from the hospital to their home.

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams documents surrogacy journey

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams officially confirmed their anticipation of twin boys through surrogacy in July. Having tied the knot in January, Dawson and Adams shared this significant development in a 17-minute vlog featured on Adams' YouTube channel. The vlog intricately chronicled their surrogacy journey, capturing the poignant moment when they learned about the impending arrival of twins.

The video commenced with Dawson and Adams disclosing the joyful news of their surrogate's pregnancy on April 22. Subsequently, it documented the couple's journey to Seattle, Washington, for the crucial six-week scan, a trip slightly delayed by a week to ensure their presence at this momentous milestone.

Expressing the profound impact of their journey, Dawson exclaimed, "This is the craziest experience of my whole life," in the July video documenting their trip. He conveyed, “This is a moment that we’ve been waiting for forever and I can’t believe it's happening!”

The joyous revelation that they were expecting twins was enthusiastically shared by Adams in the same clip, exclaiming, "So… it's twins! Oh my god, that was such a surreal experience." A poignant and emotional touch was added to the vlog when Dawson shared a dream he had, recounting, "I had a dream where I met our two baby boys.”

