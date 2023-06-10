Did Shawn Mendes hint at Camila Cabello with 'What The Hell Are We Dying For' lyrics? Here's what we know

Shawn Mendes just released a song titled What the Hell Are We Dying For? out of the blue on June 9, 2023, much to the disbelief and joy of fans. Netizens were quick to question the lyrics, especially when they seemed to hint at singer Camila Cabello. Keep reading to know what the fans think the song is about and what the lyrics to the recently released track are.

Did Shawn Mendes hint at Camila Cabello with 'What The Hell Are We Dying For' lyrics?

Mendes announced the release of the new song with the caption, "Started writing this song yesterday morning with my friends in upstate New York & finished it only a few hours ago.. felt important to me to share with you guys in real-time," He teased the song a day before its release with its title written on a picture of the Manhattan skyline full of smoke amidst the growing Canadian wildfires. The musician has faced backlash for the same.

Netizens slammed Mendes for using the natural disaster that is affecting numerous people to promote his music. While the song directly refers to the wildfires with the lyrics "Smoke in the air, the city's burnin' down," it also refers to his feelings for someone he loves and can't stop thinking about. Fans are sure the song is about Cabello, especially because Mendes has previously accepted that all the love songs he has written have been about the 26-year-old Havana hitmaker.

What the Hell Are We Dying For? further says, "Locked in my mind, you're all I think about / I wanna save us, but I don't know how." Mendes sings, "If we don't love like we used to / If we don't care like we used to / What the hell are we dying for?" The lyrics continue, "If it doesn't cut like it used to / If you're not mine and I'm not yours / What the hell are we dying for?" The song reveals how the Stitches hitmaker tries to let "her" go but then changes his mind.

"Livin' without you / Is not livin' at all," the song concludes. The soon-to-be 25-year-old and Cabello dated for two years before splitting in November 2021. The two reconciled this year and were spotted kissing at the Coachella music festival in April. They have been spotted out and about as well as on dates ever since. Despite recent reports that claim they have broken up again, there seems to be no confirmation about the same. The much-loved couple have previously posted pictures of their time together and the fans have enjoyed every bit of it.

"I've learned a lot about love with this guy. It's not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos. When you're in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you," a post from Cabello reads. "To be in love means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with. And that's way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection," a picture of her kissing Mendes says.

