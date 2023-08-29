‘Did she really use the products on her face?’: When Millie Bobby Brown confused fans with her ‘fake’ skincare routine

Millie Bobby Brown had created quite a buzz back in 2019 with her skincare routine. Celebrity skin care procedures are frequently criticized on the internet. Then there was Kylie Jenner’s face-washing method and the backlash over her walnut scrub. People then flocked to Bella Thorne for her use of lemon and sugar as a face cleanser. Millie Bobby Brown, the star of Stranger Things, was also criticized. Florence by Mills, a vegan skincare cosmetics line for teens, was launched in 2019, and she then produced a video showing her followers how she mixes her products into her own nightly skincare regimen. Unfortunately, no one was there for her instruction. Some people stated that Millie didn't even use her own items.

ALSO READ: 'I see there's something there': Natalie Portman once spoke to Millie Bobby Brown and called her 'magical' over 'look-alike' fiasco

Millie Bobby Brown was criticized in 2019 for her skincare routine

Millie Bobby Brown began her video by using a face mist, followed by a face scrub. She then finished her process with a face moisturizer and lip oil. Brown posted the instruction to Instagram but then removed it, most likely owing to the backlash. However, the video is still available on the Florence by Mills YouTube website.

The video sparked a flurry of comments from those who thought Millie Bobby Brown didn't use her own goods, or any product at all, and that she was applying makeup in the video.

Many others commented on Instagram that it looked like the Stranger Things star was still wearing makeup on her eyelids after she finished the procedure.

One user commented, "Is it just me, or did she use the products on her face? Her eye makeup is still on. Whereas, another user commented, "But she still has eyeliner on? Do we wash our faces with our makeup on?

Furthermore, several commenters were skeptical that she was indeed using the items.

Fans began to press for answers as one user wondered, "Was this a practice application? She didn't use any of the products on her actual face.

While another user commented. "Why isn't she using the products? Why is she not applying anything to her face? This is bizarre! Please explain, @milliebobbybrown”. One perplexed user commented. "Are we going to ignore the fact that she never put anything on her face?

Some conspiracy theorists questioned whether the bottles contained any substance at all.

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed her feelings towards Jake Bongoivi

Millie Bobby Brown was confident that Jake Bongiovi, her fiancé, was the one. The Stranger Things actress raved over her future husband in an interview with The Sunday Times, claiming she knew he was going to be a significant part of her life the first time they spoke.

She said, "I ran to my mother and told her, ‘I like him very much! We knew we'd never want to leave each other's side when we first met. You can't put your finger on why someone is 'the one,' it's simply the sensation of knowing that's the person you want to spend the rest of your life with."

Advertisement

She went on to say, "I believe that so much of life is overthinking. He was the one thing that completely made sense to me. As a result, I didn't have to think about anything."

Meanwhile, Brown and Bongiovi, the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi, announced their engagement on Instagram in April, nearly two years after starting romance rumors with a photo in June 2021.

Millie Bobby Brown was most recently seen in the 2020 sequel to Enola Holmes, which was released in 2022.

ALSO READ: Will Millie Bobby Brown retire from acting to become full-time author? New book DEETs Inside