Did Sheryl Crow give advice to Olivia Rodrigo during her second album release? Find out

Sheryl Crow, an iconic figure in the music industry, has left an indelible mark on the world of rock and pop. With her distinctive voice and songwriting prowess, she has accumulated nine Grammy Awards and countless chart-topping hits. Crow's musical versatility spans rock, folk, and country, making her a genre-blurring artist. Beyond her music, she's also an environmental activist and philanthropist, advocating for a sustainable future. Her timeless classics, such as All I Wanna Do and If It Makes You Happy, continue to resonate with audiences, cementing her status as a beloved and enduring musician.

Sheryl Crow in helping Olivia Rodrigo’s second album Guts

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight , as Sheryl Crow celebrated her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, she lauded 20-year-old Olivia Rodrigo. Crow, recognizing the challenges of a second album, commended Rodrigo for her outstanding work on Guts.

Crow showered Olivia with praise for her recent album, released in September. During her Rock Hall induction, Crow expressed her admiration, saying, "I got to sort of lift her up a little bit because she's got a new record out. I know how hard the second record is, the sophomore. You're competing with the success of your first record, and she nailed it."

In addition to her accolades for Olivia, Crow shared the valuable advice she's offered the Vampire singer as she embarks on this transformative phase of her career. She encouraged saying, “I said, you know, ‘If you can, just write down one sentence every day, of what happened during that day, because you will someday look back [at] this, and try to remember all the things.’ The other thing [I told her] is to just stay in the work and stay out of the chatter.”

ALSO READ: Sheryl Crow has some sweet nothings to say about Olivia Rodrigo ahead of her Hall of Fame performance

Sheryl Crow and Olivia Rodrigo’s performance

During her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday, November 3, Sheryl Crow was joined by Olivia Rodrigo for a captivating rendition of her 1996 hit, If It Makes You Happy. The evening featured more enchanting performances, including Crow teaming up with the legendary Stevie Nicks for renditions of her songs Strong Enough and Everyday is a Winding Road. Notably, Peter Frampton made a special appearance during the performance of Winding Road, according to Pitchfork .

Crow’s admiration for Olivia isn't a new sentiment. During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Crow shared how their Rock Hall collaboration unfolded. She described Olivia as "precious" and recounted how Olivia had invited her to participate in a project during a visit to Nashville. Crow, in turn, reached out to Olivia saying, “‘Hey, would you do the Rock Hall with me?’ And she’s like, ‘I would love to, I would be so honored.'”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What is Olivia Rodrigo’s song Vampire about? Singer REVEALS