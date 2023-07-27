Did Simu Liu throw shade at Ryan Gosling? Barbie red carpet feud EXPLAINED

Simu Liu has expressed his admiration for his fellow Barbie co-star, Ryan Gosling, who he described as ‘brilliant’. Rumors of a strained relationship between the male stars of the film began circulating following the release of a red carpet video of the two actors posing together. There's been a lot of buzz about Greta Gerwig's new movie Barbie lately, and now the new video of Ryan Gosling brushing off Simu Liu at the film premiere is going viral.

ALSO READ: Are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes married? Here’s their relationship timeline

Simu Liu and Ryan Gosling: The Truth Behind the Feud on the Red Carpet

In the viral video, Liu, who portrays one of the Ken characters in the film directed by Greta Gerwig, placed his hand on Gosling's shoulder. Gosling then appears to back away, prompting Liu to take his hand away.



Soon after the video went viral, Simu Liu posted an Instagram story on Thursday morning to address any possible feud between him and Gosling. Liu posted a photo of the two of them on the red carpet at the Toronto press day on June 28th.

Simu Liu explained the situation and offered clarification. He wrote, "I'd beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat," referring to Gosling's Canadian roots and a recurring bit from the movie. Talking about Ryan further, Simu said, "He is the best human in every way, especially when he jokes around with us on the carpet and on set, infecting all of us with his kenergy."

To wrap up his message, the Hollywood star concluded, “Let’s get back to what’s important, which is supporting our actors and writers who are on strike for fair wages!”

Meanwhile, Simu Liu spoke to ET before the film premiere where he joked about the on-screen conflict between him and his co-star in the movie. Liu stated "Canadians are not known to be that confrontational. We're known to be quite nice to each other."

Fans react to Simu Liu and Ryan Gosling’s viral video

Fans were quick to comment on the uncomfortable encounter on social media.



“I would never go out with him again!” one user wrote on Twitter, while another commented, “I think he was really mad after that! You could see it on his face!”.

“I think it’s their characters playing like they hate each other because they are in competition with each other in the movie,” one fan explained. Another said, “It ain’t that deep.”

One user commented, “Ken was not a fan of being touched across the back, however, Simu Liu handled it well.” While another user noted that “it is important to ask before touching someone.” A netizen also said that “Ryan Gosling is becoming increasingly arrogant during his press tour.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Barbie was released in theaters worldwide on July 21. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the movie also features Margot Robbie, apart from Ryan and Simu.

ALSO READ: Barbie online: Where and how to stream Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer? Here’s everything you need to know