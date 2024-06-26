Did Sister Wives' Kody Brown Forget To Wish Daughter Mykelti On Her Birthday? Find Out

Family dynamics can be complex, especially in polygamous families like the Browns from Sister Wives. Over the years, viewers have watched Kody brown and his multiple wives managing the ups and downs of their unique family. Recently, a new drama has emerged involving Kody and his daughter Mykelti.

Mykelti has publicly expressed her disappointment that her father forgot to wish her on her birthday. This has sparked many conversations among fans. They have raised questions about Kody’s commitment to his children. Let’s take a closer look into the details and see what’s really going on.

Mykelti is disappointed

Mykelti Brown recently shared in a video how disappointed she is. She revealed that her father, Kody Brown forgot to wish her on her birthday on June 9th. She mentioned that it had been years since he called to celebrate her special day. Mykelti claimed that initially, Kody used to remember everyone’s birthdays but during recent years he seems to have forgotten.

A Reddit user, @SodaPop788, brought attention to this issue by posting a rant about Kody’s annoying habits. The user pointed out that Kody had previously forgotten his other son Gabe’s birthday. Kody claimed that he forgot his birthday because he was ill. This excuse didn’t sit well with many fans. Many criticized Kody for not remembering his own kid's important days.

The family’s changing dynamics

Recently, Mykelti gave birth to her first child. She chose not to invite Kody to her birth. She explained that it would be uncomfortable to have her father there. Instead, she invited Robyn to join via Zoom call. This highlights her close relationship with her stepmother.

Christine Brown, Mykelti’s mother, supported her daughter’s decision of not inviting Kody. She stated that if Mykelti wanted Kody to be present, she would have been fine with it. However, she respected Mykelti and Tony’s choice to exclude Kody. Christine’s breakup with Kody in November 2021 after 25 years of marriage has impacted her family dynamics.

Fans react to Kody’s behavior

The Reddit post initiated criticism for Kody Brown. One user, commented, “Robyn doesn’t care about his kids. She barely cares about her own kids, let alone Janelle’s, Meri’s, or Christine’s kids. Kody’s only obligations are to Robyn’s kids. They are perfect for each other, selfish, lazy, entitled, narcissistic, etc.”

Another user said, “Mykelti is no longer useful to Robyn. She has adult daughters to babysit and Mykelti can no longer be used to undermine Christine.”

Mykelti’s relationship with Robyn

Mykelti pointed out that Kody used to remember birthdays but has now started forgetting them in recent years. And these things hurt Mykelti. She once admitted to putting in three times the effort to maintain a relationship with Kody and his current wife Robyn.

Although, she remains close to Robyn. She lived with Robyn when she was dating Kody, which helped build a strong bond. Mykelti often appreciates the support she received from Robyn during that time.

In fact, Christine once claimed that Robyn is Kody’s favorite wife. Despite the family tensions, Mykelti has begun a new journey as a mother. Her daughter, Avalon Asa Padron was born on April 5, 2021.

