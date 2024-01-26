Once upon a time, Snoop Dogg had a funny encounter with Michael Jackson. It happened at a big party in Las Vegas in May 2008, celebrating fashion designer Christian Audigier's birthday. Both Snoop and MJ were there, performing for the crowd.

Snoop Dogg once accidentally blew smoke in Michael Jackson's face

After their performances, Snoop Dog went back to his dressing room feeling pretty good. Excited and maybe not thinking too much, he decided to light up a joint (a type of rolled-up marijuana) to relax. But here's the twist: his dressing room was right next to Michael Jackson's.

Snoop got a surprise when he realized he was sharing a wall with the King of Pop. In shock, he quickly opened the door and blew a bunch of smoke into the hallway. To his surprise, Michael Jackson was standing right there, looking at him disapprovingly. MJ calmly told him, "Snoop, don't do that."

ALSO READ: Is Wizards Of Waverly Place's Dan Benson Not Invited To The Reboot? Former Actor Says His New Career Is To Blame

Even though Snoop accidentally smoked up Michael Jackson's space, it didn't ruin their relationship. They later worked together on a song for a charity project. Unfortunately, Snoop doesn't know where the recording of their collaboration is now.

And, well, just like this Snoop learned the hard way not to blow smoke near the King of Pop!

Advertisement

Snoop Dogg revealed making a song with Michael Jackson that was never released

Snoop Dogg and Michael Jackson teamed up for a song that never saw the light of day. In a January 2023 interview with Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning, Snoop casually revealed their collaboration, recounting a phone call from Michael where he was asked to sing a healing peace song.

Snoop imitated Michael's soft-spoken voice, sharing the surreal conversation where Snoop said "He was like: 'Well, first of all, my mom says that you look like someone in my family. We could be related.'" The track was part of a project, but its fate remains unknown.

Later, on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, Snoop described the unreleased song as beautiful and clarified that "It was a healing peace song that he had made and it never came out but it was a beautiful record. Despite never being released, the collaboration stands as a unique and unseen chapter in the musical histories of both artists.

ALSO READ: How Did Kurt Cobain Die? Exploring The Nirvana Singer's Cause Of Death 30 Years Later As Purported Autopsy Report Surfaces Online