Did Sofia Vergara threaten Joe Manganiello with her successful career? Sources REVEAL intricate details

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their divorce recently after seven years of marriage. The couple made a joint public announcement and mentioned they have made the difficult decision to divorce. They even requested privacy as they navigated the new phase of their lives. The Modern Family star, who also received a 'cold' birthday tribute from the Magic Mike actor, only days before their divorce, is moving on after returning to Los Angeles.

Is Joe Manganiello's career in danger because of Sofia Vergara's success?

Several speculations have circulated since Sofia and Joe announced their divorce, with many claiming that Vergara was the more dissatisfied of the two. A fresh story claimed that she didn't feel supported, with her expectations about their future crushed by his career opportunities. When filing for divorce, Joe Manganiello cited "irreconcilable differences," and some of the supposed conflicts have been discussed by the people reportedly close to the celebrities.

According to PageSix, the couple's relationship failed in certain respects as a result of Vergara apparently feeling "stifled" by someone she regarded to be a "largely unsupportive partner" in Manganiello. As per the report, the shrinking of Joe’s professional path over time left him threatened by her success, with one source saying: “Sofía was always there to take care of Joe, while his career was never what it was when they met. I think he’s been threatened by her success and joie de vivre.”

Earlier, a source told Page Six, "Sofia's living her best life." The source further shared, After being suffocated in a relationship with a largely unsupportive partner, she's spending time with her friends. Sofia was always there to look for Joe, even if his job was never the same after they met. I believe her accomplishments and joie de vivre have endangered him.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announce divorce

The official date of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s divorce is July 2 of this year. However, they have allegedly been living apart for quite some time. There has been much conjecture about why they chose to divorce, but another mutual acquaintance indicated that they normally respect one another and have simply become incompatible.

Meanwhile, speaking about Vergara’s work, she will engage in another Netflix biographical series about the drug empire, following the popularity of the Narcos franchise.

Talking about Manganiello, he will appear in the upcoming AMC thriller Moonhaven. He will also be seen in D.B. Weiss and David Benioff's Netflix film Metal Lords. Also, Joe reunited with Zack Snyder for the forthcoming Netflix series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, following his appearance in Snyder's Justice League: The Snyder Cut on HBO Max.

