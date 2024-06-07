Sofia Vergara is a marvelous actress who is globally applauded for her phenomenal performance in Modern Family. Vergara played the character of Gloria Pritchett in the sitcom.

Her character was that of a wife and mother. Vergara played the role of Manny’s mother in the hit sitcom. While everyone enjoyed the fun banter between the on-screen mother-son duo, did you know Vergara’s on-screen son’s role and persona were very identical to her own?

In a recent interview with The Talk, Sofia Vergara revealed her son Manolo’s old soul and weird tricks were the inspiration behind Manny. Now that’s something that was unexpected, but it looks like the real-life resemblance made the on-screen mother and son more relatable and realistic.

Sofia Vergara revealed that her son Manolo inspired the role of her on-screen son Manny

Sofia Vergara's portrayal of a mother in Modern Family was quite similar to her real-life experience as a mother to her son Manolo. In an interview with The Talk on June 1, 2024, the Griselda actress and Manolo revealed that the Modern Family character Manny was inspired by their own mother-son relationship.

Vergara said, "When I arrived to meet with the creators, Chris Lloyd and Steve Levitan, they had in mind another, you know, ethnic woman, but they didn't know who. When they met me, I began telling them about Manolo, who was a really ancient soul. He would be much more mature than I was. I mean, he would do all sorts of strange things." To which Manolo interjected and said, "Some of Manny's character traits are mine. Like I was a youngster drinking espressos or oiling the wooden salad bowl."

Advertisement

Vergara then shared an adorable memory from Manolo’s childhood and said, "When we were crossing the street at four years old, he would say, 'Mom, hold my hand. This is dangerous." To which Manolo joked and added, "I'm responsible!"

Sofia Vergara recently revealed she would love to become a grandmother

Sofia Vergara is upfront about the fact that she does not want more children. Which even contributed to the breakup of her marriage with Joe Manganiello this year. But she is equally open about her desire for grandkids. The Modern Family alum was just shy of 20 years old when she gave birth to her son, Manolo González Vergara, who is now 32 years old.

During an appearance on People's The Beautiful Issue, the Griselda actress spoke candidly about her dreams for her family, including not having children and having grandchildren. "I think I'll be a fun grandmother, or abuela.”

Advertisement

She then said she already likes what he does with her. Manolo has a puppy, and on weekends, he just drops it off at her place. Which reminds her of the time when she used to dump him (Manolo) off at her mother's house on weekends so that she could go out every now and then. Speaking about parenthood and how it impacted her, Vergara added, "I was not even 20 years old, so I don't even remember that much of my life without being a mother. It's a unique experience. It changes you, is incredibly fulfilling, and also causes a lot of headaches."

Meanwhile, in 1991, Sofia Vergara welcomed Manolo Colombia. Vergara was 19 years old and married to her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, with whom she shares Manolo. Unfortunately, the couple got divorced just two years later.

ALSO READ: Sofía Vergara Reveals She Plans to 'Recycle' the Tattoo She Got For Ex Joe Manganiello; Deets Inside