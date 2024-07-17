'Did Some Rewriting': Alec Baldwin Starrer Rust Entirely Removes Scene Where Halyna Hutchins' Fatal Shooting Incident Happened

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a fatal shooting.

The tragic incident on the sets of Alec Baldwin's Western film Rust had a significant impact on its production. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot during a rehearsal, which marked an important phase in the film's creation. This heartbreaking event resulted in significant changes, including the complete removal of the scene where the accident occurred from the final cut of the film, as per PEOPLE.

Shooting incident while filming Rust

On October 21, 2021, while filming Rust in New Mexico, Alec Baldwin's prop gun fired live rounds, striking director Joel Souza and Hutchins. Hutchins died from her injuries. Cameras were not rolling at the time because the crew was preparing for a scene on a church set.

Baldwin was practicing drawing the revolver when it fired. The actor has stated that he did not pull the trigger and was unaware that the prop gun contained live bullets.

The scene rehearsed during the shooting has been removed from the final version of Rust. According to an insider, the script was rewritten after the incident.

"They did cut the church scene that they were rehearsing for, and did some rewriting," a source said, adding, "It’s a beautiful film. It looks like a big studio movie.” This decision was made as part of the effort to continue working on the film while honoring Hutchins' memory.

Advertisement

Resuming production and finishing the film

The shooting resulted in many legal proceedings. Alec Baldwin had a criminal case for involuntary manslaughter dismissed with prejudice by a judge. However, civil lawsuits are still pending, including one brought by Hutchins' parents and sister.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's armorer, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to prison. Her attorney has stated that they will file a motion to dismiss in light of Baldwin's surprising trial outcome.

Production on Rust resumed in Spring 2023, with director Joel Souza returning. Hutchins' widower, Matthew, joined as an executive producer following a settlement with the filmmakers. Cinematographer Bianca Cline, known for her work on Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, took over to finish Hutchins' project.

The filming was completed in Montana in May 2023. Baldwin wrote on Instagram, "It’s been a long and difficult road. But we reach the end of the trail today. Congratulations to Joel, Bianca and the entire cast and crew. Nothing less than a miracle."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘It’s Been Really Hard’: Kathie Lee Gifford Opens Up About the Lesson She Learned During Hip Replacement Surgery