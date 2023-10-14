Did Sophie Turner unfollow Priyanka Chopra amid divorce with ex husband Joe Jonas? Here's what we know

Sophie Turner is going through a rough patch in life. The Game of Thrones actress has made the tough decision to part ways with her husband, Joe Jonas. Since then, Turner has always been in the news for her very publicized divorce or her custody battle with Jonas. But now, news comes out that Sophie Turner has also exited the J Sisters group as she recently unfollowed Priyanka Chopra on Instagram, as per Page Six. This comes after their custody battle was settled with a temporary agreement.

Sophie Turner unfollows Priyanka Chopra on Instagram

Only two J Sisters remain. As per Page Six, Sophie Turner will no longer be following her sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, on Instagram. The Game of Thrones actress unfollowed the Quantico actress amid her current divorce from Joe Jonas. And it seems that all parties agreed to the change because Chopra, who married Joe's younger brother, Nick Jonas, no longer follows Turner on the platform.

The Baywatch actress seems to be the only one making the social media change since Turner is still following Nick and Kevin Jonas, his wife Danielle Jonas, Frankie Jonas, the youngest Jonas brother, and the parents of the Jonas brothers on Instagram as of October 13. Although she still listens to the Jonas Brothers, which consists of Joe, Nick, and Kevin.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas divorce

After four years of marriage, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting divorced. The 34-year-old singer is reportedly close to divorcing the 27-year-old actress, according to TMZ, which broke the news first last month.

Jonas had hired a divorce attorney, and he arranged for his team to meet with two Los Angeles area divorce attorneys. The couple, who have two kids together, had been going through serious problems in their marriage for the past six months. Even while on tour with his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, Joe is said to have been taking care of his young children pretty much all of the time during the past three months.

The ex-couple also had a long custody battle, which they settled recently with a temporary agreement. Besides this, ever since their divorce, Sophie Turner has been hanging out with Joe Jonas’s ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

