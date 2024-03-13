Did Spider-Verse Star Shameik Moore Take A Jab At Oscars Loss? Actor Issues Apology And Calls Himself 'Sore Loser' After Cryptic Tweet

Shameik Moore found himself in hot water on X during the 2024 Oscars when he seemingly reacted to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse losing the Academy Award for best animated feature to Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron.

Shameik Moore issues apology after his cryptic tweet

On the Oscars night, the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse lost to Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron in the best animated feature film category. Shameik Moore, who voices Miles Morales aka Spider-Man in the franchise, immediately took to X, where he posted that the film was “robbed.”

He received many replies that noted that the Sony animated movie lost to a critically acclaimed film made by a legend. Other comments asked Moore to respect Miyazaki’s work.

Minutes after seeing the replies, Moore admitted he agreed he should’ve been more graceful on social media. “Respect to the winner,” he tweeted. “It’s true, I’m definitely a sore loser, but we didn’t lose, ‘Spider-Verse’ has impacted A LOT of lives. We may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND….. yea get ready.”

However, the Spider-Verse co-writer and producer Chris Miller had a much better reaction to the film’s Oscar loss. "Well, if you’re gonna lose, might as well lose to the GOAT,” Miller posted on his own X account.

“Your [sic] right, honestly the whole ‘Spider-Verse’ team are such good sports,” Moore said in response to the fan, who observed that Miller’s post is “how you respond to losing.”

Advertisement

Moore added, “Very professional and I’m excited to see what comes of this. I’m young, and a fighter, so forgive my nature. Congrats to the winners.”

The 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, won the Oscar for animated feature. The sequel, released to critical acclaim last year and a box office success with $690 million worldwide, was considered a frontrunner for this year’s animated feature Oscar, but Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron was always considered another strong contender. Miyazaki won several critics prizes for the movie and was awarded the animated feature trophy at the BAFTA Film Awards and the Golden Globes.

Miyazaki has now won two Academy Awards for animated feature. His first Oscar came for Spirited Away. He is also the recipient of an Honorary Oscar. At age 83 years old, he became the oldest director to receive the Oscar for animated feature with The Boy and the Heron.

Exploring Shameik Moore's career

Shameik Alti Moore is an American actor and musician. He made his lead acting debut in Dope (2015), and is best known for voicing Miles Morales. Moore was born in Atlanta, Georgia. He attended Druid Hills High School. His family originates from Jamaica.

Moore started off with bit roles in shows and films such as Tyler Perry's House of Payne, Reed Between the Lines, and Joyful Noise. In 2013, he had his first main television role on the sketch-comedy series Incredible Crew, which aired on Cartoon Network before being canceled after one season.

He then gained recognition with his portrayal of Malcolm in the 2015 film Dope, which premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival. IndieWire included Moore on its list of The 12 Major Breakouts of the 2015 Sundance Film Festival for his performance in the movie. He is also one of the five male leads in the Netflix series The Get Down, which premiered in 2016 and was canceled in 2017 after one season.

Moore voiced Miles Morales in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse from Sony Pictures Animation, which was released in December 2018, and reprised the role in 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as well as the forthcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. From 2019 to 2023, he played Raekwon of the Wu-Tang Clan in Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Why was the post-credits scene deleted? Producer reveals