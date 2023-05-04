Did Stella McCartney ask the interviewer to be more serious? Viewers call Met Gala interview ‘awkward’

On May 1, 2023, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Gala boasted an impressive list of guests. The celebrities showed up in the most ornate stunning attires to honor the legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld. The theme of the 2023 Met Gala was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.’ Celebrities like Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, The Kardashian sisters, and Dua Lipa graced this year’s red carpet. A red-carpet interview by Vogue, featuring Stella McCartney, Natalie Cline, and Aubrey Plaza, is not going well with the netizens. It has made them ‘uncomfortable.’

‘Awkward’ Met Gala 2023 interview

At the Met Gala 2023 red carpet, Vogue’s Chloe Fineman was seen interviewing Stella McCartney, Natalie Cline, and Aubrey Plaza. She sounded extremely cheerful and was in good spirits. It was all going well until she incorrectly introduced the “three lovely ladies,” Stella McCartney, Natalie Cline, and Aubrey Plaza.

“We have [sic] Stella McCartney, Natalie Cline, and Audrey…” Chloe announced to the viewers watching at home while extending her microphone towards Aubrey, who finished “Slutburn.”After Fineman repeated the faux surname a few times, she asked Stella about her polka dot dress look. McCartney responded, “It’s a look. And that’s about it.”

The host further asked McCartney, “Now Stella, you took over from Karl Lagerfeld…” and trailed off as she started laughing. Stella quickly pointed out to Chloe, saying, “You’re not taking this seriously.” Fineman was quick to compose herself after as she responded, “I am! No, I’ll be more serious…”

When the camera panned to Aubrey Plaza, the actor turned to Cline looking visibly uncomfortable. The pair then joined in to laugh when Fineman and McCartney continued the conversation. Fineman was able to go back to her question where she meant to ask Stella about the time she took over for Karl at Chloe in 1997 because her name was Chloe. “No, because my name is Chloe, and you took over from Karl Lagerfeld at Chloe in 1997… How did you work with his legacy at the house?” Fineman asked.

Chloe also asked Aubrey Plaza about her “alter ego” later in the interview, and the White Lotus actress claimed, “She just likes to have a good time. Does the right thing, says the right thing at all times.”

The interview came to an end as Chloe praised Cline’s look as she inquired, “It’s just Madelyn right? No last name?”

Viewers react to the interview

The viewers at home were not too pleased with Chloe’s hosting skills. Many of them started discussing how “uncomfortable” and “awkward” the interview seemed. Multiple viewers even pointed out the fact that Finemsan did not even extend the microphone to the trio while interviewing them, which resulted in most of their answers being inaudible. One person tweeted, “The biggest cringe interview ever.”

Another added, “Bring back the fashion journalists, I beg of you,” as they suggested that Chloe was not taking her job seriously.

Some viewers speculated that this bit of the interview was planned, and none of it seemed awkward. One user defended the video and tweeted, “What about this planned comedy bit is awkward?”

A few people also stated that it was obviously a joke because Chloe knew Aubrey’s name beforehand. The two performed on SNL recently, and they ended up kissing in a promo for the show. So it was safe to say that they were familiar with each other even before the interview. One person pointed out the same while tweeting, “’I’m sooooo obsessed with people not knowing that this is a bit like Aubrey and Chloe didn’t kiss on SNL a few months ago.” Another added, “Aubrey was on SNL with Chloe like two months ago. Obvs a joke.”

