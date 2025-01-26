Did Sterling K. Brown Turn Down a Prominent Role in The Boys? Actor Reveals

It often happens with Hollywood stars that they end up saying no to an opportunity that may just take their careers to the next level or end up becoming fan favorites. While talking about declining an offer, Sterling K. Brown reportedly revealed that he turned down a role in the beloved Amazon Prime Video series, The Boys.

While chatting with Variety, the Paradise actor shared that he was sad about declining the aforementioned offer presented by the showrunner Eric Kripke. Both individuals have previously worked alongside one another in Supernatural.

He shared, “I think it was a bad guy [role], because it was very tempting," adding, “But a full-season arc, they are in Toronto — it's tough. Listen, these are champagne problems I’m talking about here!”

The This Is Us actor revealed that because he is “blessed enough” to have "certain things" in order already he gets an opportunity to choose the projects he does. During the conversation with the outlet, the performer did not share more information about which exact role he was offered in The Prime Video show.

The actor also expressed his desire to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For the unversed, the actor was featured in Black Panther, which was released in 2018. He played N’Jobu, who is the exiled younger brother of King T’ Challa and uncle of T’Challa.

King stated, “I feel like Marvel should be like Law & Order — after a certain number of years, you gotta reset, you get to come back.” The actor expressed that he, “would love to come back to the Marvel universe, absolutely. Please have me back. Please, please. Thank you.”

The 2018-released venture also federated Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Angella Bassett, Daniel Kaluya, Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira, and many more.

