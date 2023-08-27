Did Steve Harvey's wife cheat on him? Rumors fly as comedian fires social media manager for 'negative' comments

It seems like Steve Harvey has an old relationship with false news and negative PR. A few days back, the comedian and television found himself amid a cheating rumor. What was interesting is that he was not the one caught amid all the cheating rumors. Instead, it is his wife, Marjorie Bridges, who was accused of cheating on the man. And now, the comedian has come out with the statement. He clarified all the accusations on their marriage. And, Harvey also went on to fire their social media manager, for not handling the matter with sensitivity.

Steve Harvey fires social media manager

Rumors about popular TV personality Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie Bridges, cheating on him have been debunked as baseless. The false reports emerged in the wake of another incident involving Harvey's social media manager's negative tweet about comedians. The false cheating allegations circulated online, claiming that Bridges was seeking a divorce due to an alleged extramarital affair with their chef and bodyguard.

However, a friend of Harvey's, Nigerian businessman Ned Nwoko, stepped in to clarify the situation, describing the rumors as "fake news." Nwoko emphasized that he reached out to Harvey, who confirmed that he and his wife were doing well and that the rumors were entirely untrue.

Harvey comes clean to his fans

In the midst of the social media storm, Harvey, 66, in a video addressed the incident involving his social media manager. He shared a video on Friday evening explaining that he had fired the employee responsible for posting a negative tweet about the comedians. Harvey expressed his confusion over the tweet, emphasizing that his brand is built on positivity and motivation. He acknowledged his responsibility as the employer and vowed to maintain his focus on encouraging others. Harvey's video message conveyed his commitment to supporting young comedians and the broader message of positivity that he stands for.

He highlighted the importance of understanding where people are in their careers and promoting a supportive environment. Steve Harvey and Marjorie Bridges have been married since 2007. While the false cheating rumors gained traction online, neither Harvey nor Bridges has addressed the allegations publicly. Nwoko's intervention aimed to put an end to the unfounded speculation and affirm the couple's happiness together.

