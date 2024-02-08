Did Stevie Wonder Plan His Emotional Tony Bennett Tribute At 2024 Grammy Awards? Music Icon Reveals

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Stevie Wonder and Tony Bennett shared a deep and enduring friendship that transcended generations and genres. Their bond, rooted in mutual respect and admiration for each other's musical talents, blossomed over the years. Recently, Stevie touched by the passing of his dear friend, honored Tony's legacy at the 2024 Grammy Awards with a heartfelt tribute. With profound emotion, Stevie performed For Once in My Life on the piano. As the audience was captivated by the nostalgia and warmth of the moment, Stevie transitioned into The Best is Yet to Come, a timeless melody that perfectly encapsulated Tony's enduring spirit and legacy.

Did Stevie Wonder plan his emotional tribute to Tony Bennett?

Stevie Wonder is sharing insights into the heartfelt Grammys tribute he orchestrated in memory of his dear friend, Tony Bennett. During an interview with ET's Kevin Frazier at the red carpet premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Los Angeles, the iconic musician revealed that it was his concept to perform a duet with Bennett at the pinnacle of music's grandest event.

"It was a deeply emotional moment," shared the maestro behind Superstition with ET adding, “It was an idea I sort of came up with. And I kind of brought it to the people at the GRAMMYs and -- and they said, 'We're gonna make this happen,' and they did."

During the Grammys ceremony, Wonder delivered a poignant performance of For Once in My Life, alongside archival footage of Bennett, followed by a rendition of The Best Is Yet to Come. Bennett passed away in July at the age of 96. In a touching tribute during the In Memoriam segment, Wonder said, “Tony, I'm going to miss you forever. I love you always and God bless that God allowed us to have you, and have us, in this time and space in our lives."

Furthermore, Wonder took a moment to honor Bennett's legacy, acknowledging his profound affection for art, peace, unity, and civil rights, shedding light on the essence of the Rags to Riches singer's spirit.

Stevie Wonder talks about recording with Bob Marley

During his interview with ET on Tuesday, Stevie Wonder also spoke from the premiere of a film honoring another dear friend, Bob Marley, with whom he shared the stage numerous times early in his career. Recalling a significant performance at the Wonder Dream Concert in October 1975 in Marley's native Jamaica, the music maestro vividly remembered the mix of nervousness and excitement he felt leading up to the event.

"The night before, I was in L.A. recording the vocals of 'Loves in Need of Love Today,'" shared the singer. “And, obviously, I was excited to celebrate music with Bob Marley, and it was just a wonderful, wonderful moment. When I think of moments in life, I think of that concert. I think of performing with him," he recalled.

Reflecting on that cherished memory Wonder revealed it inspired him to pen his song Master Blaster (Jammin), widely recognized as a tribute to the Jamaican icon. The track, released in 1980, preceded Marley's tragic passing by just one year. Expressing his heartfelt sentiments to ET, Wonder revealed his lingering hope that “someday we’d perform together again.” Sadly, that aspiration remained unfulfilled, as Marley succumbed to acral lentiginous melanoma at the tender age of 31.

He further said, “Unfortunately, the spirits called him to another journey. But I just celebrate his commitment to our culture, to the world culture of peace, unity.”

Bob Marley: One Love is set to debut in theaters on February 14, 2024.

