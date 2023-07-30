Did Superman Legacy director James Gunn approach Henry Cavill for a new DC role? Find out

DC fans across the globe were quite disheartened by the exit of Henry Cavill, the popular Hollywood star from the upcoming Superman film. Initially, it was reported that Cavill will return to DCU to play the legendary character once again in the much-awaited project Man of Steel 2. However, things did not materialize, and the project was soon scrapped. Later, popular filmmaker James Gunn, who joined DC Studios last year, stepped in to direct the new film in the franchise, which has been titled Superman Legacy.

James Gunn to rope in Henry Cavill for a new DCU role?

If the latest updates are to be believed, James Gunn, however, is not ready to let a highly sought-after talent like Henry Cavill part ways with DC Studios. According to recent reports by Fandom Wire, the filmmaker is keen to rope in the talented actor for a new DCU role, after his exit from Superman films. However, it has been confirmed that Cavill no longer plays Clark Kent aka Superman in another DC film.

James Gunn, who is highly active on social media, has not reacted to the reports yet. However, the grapevine suggests that the director is actively in talks with Henry Cavill, and is keen to bring him back to DCU with another plum project. However, the actor is clearly not excited to return, after the massive disappointment he faced with the Man of Steel 2. The rumors suggest that he is reportedly looking forward to joining hands with Marvel Studios for a superhero project, instead.

Henry Cavill is not playing Frankenstein

In March this year, it was rumored that Henry Cavill is set to join hands with DC once again to play the titular role in the upcoming project Frankenstein. However, James Gunn immediately put the rumors to rest with a social media post and confirmed that The Witcher actor is not approached for the role.

David Corenswet steps into Henry Cavill's shoes as the new Superman

As reported earlier, young actor David Corenswet is set to step into Henry Cavill's shoes as the new Clark Kent aka Superman in the upcoming project, Superman Legacy. Reportedly, the Pearl actor clearly impressed both James Gunn and the team DC with his excellent screentest and bagged the part. Rachel Brosnahan, on the other hand, is set to play Lois Lane in the film which will start rolling in the beginning of 2024.

ALSO READ: Superman Legacy: James Gunn calls David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan ‘clear protagonists’; shuts down rumors