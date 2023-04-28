Did Sweet Tooth's Season 2 ending drop a hint for its Season 3 sequel? Find out

The much-awaited Season 2 of 'Sweet Tooth' has officially arrived on Netflix, and as expected, it is darker than the prior installment. Which has wrapped its story around the audience's mind ever since its season 1 release.

Now the question is whether the season 2 ending hints at the season 3 sequel. Let's find out.

Overview of season 1

The first season concluded with Dr. Aditya attempting to discover a treatment for the cancer that has already claimed many lives, and his wife, Rani, may be next.

They've been imprisoned by Genera Abbott, who compels Aditya to start working on a treatment for the sick. The original edition ended with Aditya working on a cure while General Abbot caught hybrids.

Overview of season 2

Season 2 focuses primarily on rescuing the hybrids from Abbot's clutches and getting Aditya (Adeel Akhtar) to work on a cure. The hybrids are attempting to remain strong in the face of adversity and devise a plot to escape the zoo.

Meanwhile, Aditya is very close to discovering a treatment. However, things go awry when the samples he examines come back positive. The doctor is irritated because he has been unable to discover a treatment for his wife.

In other news, the hybrids escape the zoo with the assistance of Gus (Christian Convery) and Aimee. They leave the property and travel to Yellowstone National Park. However, the situation remains risky for them since General Abbot is still following them and wants to murder every single hybrid for destabilizing his goal to establish a society that is not "sick."

Let's find out: Is Gus still alive? Ending explained

Gus and Aimee fight Abbot and his army to help the hybrids in the final minutes of Season 2. Despite the fact that General Abbot dies in combat, he fires an arrow from his crossbow and strikes Gus. Gus, thankfully, lives. In his nightmares, he sees his mother pleading for aid.

Season 2's ending calls for a new sequel?

With such a satisfying conclusion, there's a good chance that 'Sweet Tooth' will return for Season 3. The finale concludes with Gus learning that his mother, Birdie, travelled to Alaska in search of the "Fountain of Youth" that may aid in the creation of the cure. Gus decides to fly to Alaska in order to find his mother.

