Did Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino Break Up in January? Here’s What We Know

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino, once set to tie the knot, have reportedly been separated since January. The couple, who got engaged in 2022 after dating for years, had been sparking speculation about a breakup for months. Now, new details confirm that their romance quietly ended earlier this year.

Sources close to the couple revealed that Sweeney and Davino haven’t been together romantically since their January separation. Their last public appearance as a couple was on January 20, and in early February, reports surfaced that they had postponed their May wedding.

Not long after, more red flags appeared. Sweeney reportedly moved into the Beverly Hills Hotel for an extended stay without Davino, spending time with her girlfriends before heading to Paris Fashion Week. Meanwhile, Davino remained in Los Angeles, overseeing renovations on Sweeney’s home—where she was noticeably absent.

Adding fuel to the breakup rumors, Sweeney also deleted a photo of her kissing Davino from her Instagram, a move often seen as a sign of a relationship’s end.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2018 and seemed solid for years, but with their engagement now seemingly off, a wedding appears highly unlikely. Since their split, Sweeney has been embracing her newfound freedom, even taking a solo trip on an African safari.

Speculation about Sweeney’s romantic life isn’t new. While filming Anyone But You with Glen Powell, the co-stars ignited dating rumors due to their undeniable on-screen chemistry and playful off-screen dynamic. However, Sweeney shut down the speculation during her Saturday Night Live appearance, playfully addressing the rumors and emphasizing her engagement.

Recently, she was spotted at Davino’s sister’s wedding, raising questions about the status of their post-breakup relationship. As fans await official confirmation, all signs suggest that Sweeney and Davino have officially gone their separate ways.

