Did Sydney Sweeney Call Off Her Wedding With Jonathan Davino Amid Breakup Rumors? Here’s What We Know

Sydney Sweeney has reportedly called off her wedding to Jonathan Davino amid facing a major issue in her relationship. According to US Weekly, things are not great between the actress and her fiancé, but they have not completely split yet. The news of the Anyone But You star not tying the knot with her longtime beau comes days after the rumor spread that the couple had broken up.

A source close to Sweeney revealed to the media portal that the pair has put their wedding plans to a halt and aren’t discussing anything further. An insider shared, “Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split.”

They further explained, “Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.”

The Euphoria star recently also deleted her PDA pictures with Davino from her social media platform, fueling the rumors further.

Moreover, the source went on to add that Sweeney’s busy schedules and shoots have caused a problem in her relationship with Jonathan. They explained, “Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress. She is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together.”

The source continued to state that things turn stressful between the duo when Sweeney is off to promotions of her projects, as the audience believes that the actress might be dating her co-star. Much like it was the situation during the Anyone But You promotions alongside Glen Powell. The insider also stated that “it’s a tough dynamic for Jonathan.”

Sweeney and Davino were last snapped together in January, when the Madame Web star had taken time off filming The Housemaid.

On the work front, the actress is set to make an appearance in season 3 of Euphoria.