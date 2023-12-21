Did Sydney Sweeney 'regret' not opting for a breast reduction? Exploring the actress's insights into her mother's advice

Sydney Sweeney, known for her roles in Euphoria, spoke openly about struggling with body image in the past. In a recent interview with Glamour UK, she shared that in high school, she felt uncomfortable about her large breasts and considered getting a reduction. However, Sydney is glad she didn't go for it. Read on to know why.

Sydney Sweeney on getting a breast reduction

Sydney Sweeney shared with the Glamour UK, that her mom stepped in and advised against it. Sweeney said, “My mom told me, ‘Don’t do it. You’ll regret it in college,’ ” Sweeney said. “And I’m so glad I didn’t. I like them. They’re my best friends. Everybody’s body is beautiful. When you are confident and you’re happy within, it really shows to other people.”

Addressing misconceptions about herself, Sweeney mentioned “The biggest misconception about me is that I’m a dumb blonde with big tits.” The actress, recognized for her work in various TV series and set to star in the Marvel film Madame Web, stressed the importance of confidence and happiness within oneself.

In the same interview, Sweeney discussed her upcoming rom-com Anyone But You, premiering on December 22, co-starring with Glen Powell. The movie follows two people pretending to be a couple at a destination wedding.

Sydney Sweeney addressed the dating rumors with Glen Powell

Regarding rumors of an affair with Powell, she expressed “It was really hard on Glen, which made me sad … because [otherwise] it was such a beautiful experience for the both of us. I care for him so much,” the actress added, “I’ve never really shared that much [about my relationship], so the press loves to create drama in stories.”

While not confirming engagement rumors, Sweeney shared her thoughts on the future, “Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me … I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age. What I’ve noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up, and then tear them down.”

Sweeney acknowledged feeling a bit "behind the train" compared to friends and cousins who are already married and having kids, adding that getting married or having children before 30 would be "crazy" for her.

