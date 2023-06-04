Did Sydney Sweeney’s father ‘walk out’ after watching her racy scenes in Euphoria? Find out

Sydney Sweeney has spilled some beans about her family’s reaction to her racy scenes in Euphoria.

Sweeney, 25, plays the role of Casey in the Sam Levinson show that also stars Zendaya. Sydney has several racy and topless scenes in the show which might have been uncomfortable or weird for her family to watch. The actress will reveal her father’s reactions to the scenes in an upcoming episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist.

Continue reading to find out what they had to say.

Sydney Sweeney on her father’s reaction to her racy scenes in Euphoria

Talking to host Willie Geist, Sweeney revealed that her father Steven Sweeney could not watch those scenes in question. The Reality star said, “They turned it off and walked out.” However, she added that her grandmom is a ‘big supporter’ of her.

Sydney also reveals that she had not warned her father about the content before-hand, because of which, he was shocked and caught off guard. Sydney said that she ‘did not prepare’ her father at all.

The White Lotus actress also shared that she and her father do not usually talk about work but have ‘father-daughter conversations’.

Sydney Sweeney on her racy content in Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney’s father is not the only person who felt that the racy content on Euphoria was a bit too much. The actress herself expressed concerns with director Sam Levinson over some topless scenes and asked him to cut them off citing that they were not necessary.

“There are moments where [my character] Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here,’” Sydney told The Independent in 2022.

She said that her boss was okay with her suggestion and agreed to it.



“I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show,” she said. “When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Reality' online: Where to watch Sydney Sweeny starrer series?