Did Taika Waititi CONFIRM Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff's addition to Thor: Love and Thunder?

Taika Waititi and the team at Marvel have their lips sealed about Thor: Love and Thunder. It wasn't until recently that the studio confirmed Christian Bale's role in the movie. Now, it seems like Thor: Love and Thunder could see a Guardians x Thor crossover in the making. The possibility of it happening was hinted on Instagram recently. It began when Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff took to Instagram and shared a picture posing with a stuffed Koala bear.

The picture also featured the Australian flag. She shared the picture with a Koala bear, a sand clock and a bed. Director Taika took to her Instagram post's comments section and wrote, "Hurry up" hinting that Mantis could probably star in Thor: Love and Thunder. With Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) appearing in the movie, it is unclear if how the Guardians would fit in.

Check out the photo below:

Back in November, Variety confirmed that Chris Pratt will appear as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Thor 4 movie. The actor spoke about his appearance while commenting on Hemsworth's physique on Instagram. The Avengers star flaunted his built when Pratt commented, "Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we're gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn't want me to stand next to you if you look like that."

Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder is set to start filming next year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

