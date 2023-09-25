Did Taylor Swift allegedly treat all diners to an empty restaurant night out with Travis Kelce? Report suggests so

A TikTok video that recently gained attention on Twitter (X) raised some eyebrows by making a surprising assertion. It hinted that Taylor Swift, the beloved artist known for her hit Cruel Summer, might have masterminded an extraordinary dining encounter. According to the video shared by a fan on Twitter, Swift purportedly footed the bill for every diner in a restaurant, effectively clearing the place to enjoy a private meal with her rumored beau, NFL star Travis Kelce.

Did Taylor Swift treat all the diners to have an exclusive, private moment with Travis Kelce?

The video, shared by a user on Twitter (X), features a woman who claims to have received a phone call from a friend, tipping her off about Swift's unusual dining plans. In the video, the woman asserts, “I just got a call from a friend and Taylor is going to a place, and she just paid for everybody at the restaurant so that they would leave.”

This daring action purportedly unfolded while Swift and Kelce were already in the middle of their dining experience. According to the woman in the video, the waitress reportedly approached the couple with a surprising proposition, saying, "Here’s the deal, everything is paid for but you have to have to leave, like right now." Check out the tweet below:

The news has elicited a range of responses on social media, with some individuals expressing amazement at Swift's reported actions, describing them as “freaking insane." Meanwhile, others maintain a sense of doubt and are questioning the authenticity of the assertion. Additionally, one user pointed at the royal treatment and commented, "Travis getting the princess treatment fa shoooo!"

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating?

According to reports by Entertainment Tonight, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelceare were spotted together at a Kansas City Chiefs game, where Swift was seen cheering on Kelce and wearing a red-and-white Chiefs jacket. They were also seen leaving the stadium together and were spotted dining together after the game.

Reportedly, Kelce had previously expressed interest in Swift, and he invited her to the game during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. While the two have not publicly confirmed their relationship, their recent appearances together have fueled speculation.

