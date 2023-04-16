Did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn buy an £8.3 million seven-bedroom mansion in London before their split?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn continue to make headlines a week after the reports of their breakup surfaced online. The ex-flames were together for over six years when they reportedly split due to differences in their personalities. The news came amid the singer’s much-talked-about Eras Tour, which has left her fans shocked and sad. And now, a new report claims that Taylor and Joe were in the process of buying an £8.3 million mansion in London before they decided to separate. Read on to know more.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were planning to buy a mansion in London?

As per The Sun, Taylor and Joe offered on an Grade II listed luxury mansion in Belsize Park, north London. The £8.3 million property reportedly has seven bedrooms, a wine cellar, and a beautiful garden.

As per the media outlet, Land registry records show that the ownership is still subject to completion. So, it is unclear if Taylor and Joe will still move to the mansion. The property is being described as ‘private’ and ‘exceptional period house’ with an ‘enchanting’ garden.

Taylor was spotted in London in October last year – around the same time the property was taken off the market for sale. Previously, the Grammy-award-winning singer and the Conversations with Friends actor are said to have previously rented a property worth £7 million near Primrose Hill.

Did Taylor Swift address her breakup with Joe Alwyn at her Tampa concert?

Fans believe that Taylor Swift might have alluded to her breakup with Joe Alwyn during her performance in Tampa, Florida recently. The pop titan reportedly told the crowd, “Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?”

The singer also reportedly downplayed the significance of her 2019 sing Lover which was originally said to be about Joe Alwyn. Before she sang the song, Swift reportedly said, “The song we are going to play next, it's just a love song, you know?

