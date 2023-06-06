Did Taylor Swift and Matty Healy break up after a month of dating? Here's what we know

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have broken up after a month of dating, according to the latest reports. The Love Story singer, 33, and The 1975 frontman made headlines in the past few days due to their whirlwind romance since April. However, the couple has now parted ways and are no longer together.

Taylor Swift and 1975 frontman Matty Healy break up after 1 month of dating

A close friend of Taylor Swift confirmed the news about her break up with Matty Healy and told TMZ that the singer is ‘single’ now. Sharing more details on the situation further, Entertainment Tonight reported that the reason is that Taylor and Matty realized they’re not compatible.

The source shared, “Taylor and Matty are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other.” The source in the report further shared, “Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship.”

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy romance

The pair have been inseparable since early May, with The 1975 frontman popping up on numerous stops with the Grammy winner's Eras tour. They were also spotted in New York City on multiple occasions and were often photographed outside the Electric Lady recording studio.

According to Page Six, the now-ex-couple was spotted kissing at Casa Cipriani while on a double date with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualey. At that time neither of them ordered food and were “cuddling and kissing.”

Healy and Swift have remained friends since they first met in 2014 and have shut down former relationship rumors on several occasions over the years. However, the pair became the subject of attention when a source confirmed that the pair were in fact seeing each other. An insider stated that the two are 'hugely proud and excited about this relationship.' The source also revealed that the performers, who recently worked with Swift during the recording process for her recently released album Midnights, were 'madly in love'.

Meanwhile, the rumors of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy dating came shortly after the former’s break up with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Taylor and Joe were in a relationship for almost six years before finally calling it quits and going separate ways.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

The singer has announced the first round of international tour dates for her Eras Tour. She expressed her excitement of bringing the tour to Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil. These countries will have eight new shows. She also revealed that singer Sabrina Carpenter would be joining her on all these shows.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift throw shade at ex Joe Alwyn with ‘The Archer’ performance at Eras concert? Fans think so