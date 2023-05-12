Did Taylor Swift and Matty Healy kiss on their NYC date? Here’s what we know

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy reportedly locked lips on their recent NYC date.

Swift and Healy’s romance continues to gather steam. The pair was spotted spending time together at a restaurant on Thursday, in New York City.

Page Six reported that Taylor and Matty were seen on a romantic date at Casa Cipriani in NYC. The duo apparently “sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge,” an eyewitness told the media outlet.

The source further revealed that neither of them ordered any food while they were “cuddling and kissing.”



Taylor Swift and Matty Healy spotted cuddling and kissing

Taylor Swift was reportedly seen donning a green and yellow dress with velvet Mary Janes. Her hair was tied in a bun and she sported her signature red lipstick. The Anti-hero singer was seen sipping on a drink. On the other hand, Matty Healy reportedly opted for a suit for the date.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and The 1975 frontman were not completely alone as Taylor’s longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff accompanied them as well. They were reportedly surrounded by security guards.

A little while after being spotted by the media outlet’s spy as they reportedly cuddled and kissed, Taylor and Matty left the place while holding hands. They were covered by an umbrella to maintain their privacy.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s romance

Looks like Taylor Swift has no plans of concealing her romance with The 1975 singer. The artists were first reported to be dating by The Sun, on May 3 – just a few weeks after Taylor’s breakup with Joe Alwyn made headlines. However, a source told the publication that there was no overlap as Taylor and Joe had broken up in February itself.

Ever since then, Matty and Taylor were seen mouthing secret messages to each other on their respective shows. Healy was also seen attending two consecutive Eras Tour shows in Nashville, as Taylor performed. They were also photographed leaving the concert venue together in a car as they headed to Swift’s condo in Nashville at around 12:30 am.

