Did Taylor Swift and Matty Healy secretly mouth ‘I love you’ to each other? Deets here

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s rumored romance continues to make headlines.

In case you did not know, The Sun recently reported that the Antihero singer and The 1975 frontman are ‘madly in love’ with each other. This comes a few weeks after Swift broke up with her longtime beau Joe Alwyn.

And now, fans noticed that both Taylor Swift and Matty Healy might have mouthed secret words to each other on their respective shows, thus adding fuel to the romance speculations. Read on to know more.

What did Taylor Swift and Matty Healy mouth to each other at their shows?

A video from Taylor’s latest Eras Tour show in Nashville has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Taylor can be seen looking at the camera and mouthing the words, “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you” during her performance on stage. Fans were quick to point out that Matty had mouthed those exact words during his show in the Philippines on May 3.

Moreover, according to Page Six, The 1975 frontman also attended Taylor’s show last night as he stood in the VIP tent.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s rumoured romance

The Sun recently reported that Swift and Healy are ‘madly in love’. Talking about their romance, the insider further said, “It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but the timings just didn’t work out.”

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were first linked together in 2014 when the latter wore a tee-shirt with the cover artwork of Swift’s album 1989 during his show in Milwaukee.

A few days later, the Midnights hitmaker was seen attending a concert by The 1975 in Los Angeles with several friends including Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding. She was also seen stepping out in a black tank top with Matty’s band name on it.

The source informed the media outlet that their romance fizzled out at the time because ‘the timings just didn’t work out’.

