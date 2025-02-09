Did Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Attend Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl Bash? Find Out Guest List

Michael Rubin threw a grand Super Bowl bash ahead of the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Various celebrities attended the party in their best attire, which was hosted at The Sugar Mill. The first ones to enter the venue were Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson.

Guests included Kevin Costner, Pete Davidson, and Martha Stewart, amongst other celebrities. Meanwhile, the couple that was highly anticipated at the event were Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

However, the duo did not come in for the party, as Rubin revealed, “You know, I didn’t think Travis Kelce was going to come the day before [the game].”Moreover, the guests who appeared at the part were Robert Kraft, David Adelman, Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

Speaking of the invitees, the host, Rubin, shared, “We have some of the biggest actors in the world here already.” He further added, “We’ve got a good crew coming!”

Opening up about Kelce’s absence, the host of the event stated, “But since I’m an Eagles fan, I would have loved Travis Kelce to come here. I would have fed him shot after shot and said, ‘Trav, this is water,’ and it would have been tequila.”

Also among the big names were Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Jessica Alba, Zac Efron, Emma Roberts, Miles Teller, Gabrielle Union, Paul Rudd, and Jeff Ross.

The event was also accompanied by performances from Travis Scott and Post Malone. Orlando Bloom also joined the musician to sing and dance with the crowd gathered around.