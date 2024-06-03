Did Taylor Swift Attend Girl Pal Cara Delevingne's Broadway Show In London? Find Out

Taylor Swift is all about supporting her friends. Cara Delevingne has been in London for a few months performing in Cabaret.

The model and Grammy winner have been friends for over a decade. Taylor Swift was recently seen attending a Broadway show that her friend Cara Delevingne is a part of. Read everything about Taylor's visit to London below.

Taylor Swift attends Cara Delevingne’s show in London

Taylor Swift was present to attend Cara’s Delevingne Broadway performance. The English model and actress’s current project, Cabaret, was playing in London. Taylor’s fans caught wind of her presence in London and started speculating if she was there to support her longtime friend.

Arthur Jones, the head of marketing at Kit Kat Club, confirmed the news by replying to a fan through his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. "Taylor Swift?? Was supporting Cara Delevingne?? At Cabaret?? TONIGHT??!!" the fan asked. Jones confirmed that the singer was in presence. He wrote, "Can confirm. A special night."

Another inquisitive fan asked on the app if Taylor had stayed till the end of the show. Arthur replied to the question with a thumbs-up emoji. In the show, Cara plays the role of a club singer named Sally Bowles.

Cara Delevingne talks about her role in Cabaret

Cara previously opened up about her feelings on playing Sally in Cabaret. "I didn't know that I could play Sally, let alone wanted to until the opportunity arose," she told People.

The actress then explained how she has always been drawn to “tenacious” but “very flawed characters.” She admitted that is especially the case when it comes to theater than movies. Cara revealed how this lets her put all of her pain into the portrayal of her character.

She spoke about how powerful yet “broken and vulnerable” the character she plays in Cabaret is. Cara added, “She's a child — a little girl, and that is the saddest part of it all.” She admitted to resonating with her character in this aspect.

As her time on Broadway ended, Cara reflected on what she had learned from it. She spoke about how the experience gave her a chance to grow a lot. The actress revealed how her role is allowing her to take incredible and invaluable things along with her.



