Did Taylor Swift attend Selena Gomez’s birthday after 4th of July celebration? Find out

Selena Gomez celebrated her 31st birthday with a lavish party. The Love You Like a Love Song pop diva and actress celebrated her birthday by throwing a fantastic party with the cosmetics company Rare Beauty to thank her admirers. She was nonetheless joined by a number of her closest friends. It was a star-studded affair with a number of celebrities in attendance. Her birthday party had a long list of guests, including a pop icon and a former coworker. But, did Taylor Swift attend the birthday bash hosted by Selena Gomez, despite them hanging out during the 4th of July weekend? Here’s a list of everyone who attended Gomez’s birthday party

Did Taylor Swift skip birthday bash hosted by Selena Gomez?

Selena posted several pictures on her Instagram, one of which was of her blowing out the candles on her gorgeous red and white flowery birthday cake. The photos also saw Gomez posing with Paris Hilton, who was as stunning as ever in a floral dress and a beret. Music producer Benny Blanco was also clicked with them.

Selena Gomez’s birthday celebration was attended by model Connor Franklin, Christina Aguilera, Sabrina Claudio and Karol G, Pia Mia, Tyga. However, Gomez’s best friend Taylor Swift was not seen at the party. Seemingly, the Midnights singer missed her long time bestie's birthday celebration as she is busy with her Eras Tour.

For the unversed, Taylor and Selena were seen celebrating 4th of July together at Swift’s Rhode Island Beach House. The singers even shared a slew of photos from their fun celebrations.

Selena Gomez and her friends watched the Barbie movie after birthday bash

The singer wore an all-pink ensemble with a feather trim and a cute pink cowboy hat as she headed to watch Barbie with her friends. After the movie outing, Gomez dined and enjoyed cocktails with her closest friends. To celebrate the recently released Barbie movie, her friends and she donned pink outfits and embraced the Barbie vibes.

For her birthday celebration, Selena added height to her appearance with a pair of strappy black heels with red floral decorations on the back. The stunning singer accessorized with stylish hoop earrings and put her long, black hair up for the event. As for her glam, the beauty chose nude lipstick and light golden eyeshadow.

