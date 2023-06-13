Did Taylor Swift cancel NYC club membership after photos of her date with Matty Healy were leaked?

Taylor Swift allegedly started dating the 1975 frontman Matty Healy in May 2023. Though the duo had not confirmed their relationship, they were often spotted hanging out together with some witnesses claiming that Swift and Healy packed on PDA during one of their date nights. Healy was also spotted at Swift’s concert during Eras Tour a few times in Nashville and Philadelphia.

Last month, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s pictures from their date were leaked from NYC club and reportedly the former has pulled out her membership due to the same. Here is everything to know.

Taylor Swift’s membership at NYC club

Page Six reported that Taylor Swift has canceled her membership from New York City’s members only club Casa Cipriani after some guests posted pictures of her date with Matty Healy last month. However, the club has denied that the Anti-Hero singer has pulled out her membership.

This private club in NYC has no picture policy. Page Six source said, “Taylor came knowing the policy, and then had to leave. They are cracking down now like crazy.” Reportedly, the singer had to leave the club with Matty Healy after people were constantly clicking their pictures.

The private club confirmed that they have revoked the membership of a few offending members for breaking the rules.

Casa Cipriani has even sent out an email to its members which reads, “It has come to our attention that images have been captured at the club in recent days that have infringed upon the privacy of our members. It is important to note that any member who violates these policies will face immediate revocation of their membership.”

Taylor Swift at present

Taylor Swift’s whirlwind romance with Matty Healy lasted a month before they decided to go their separate ways. Currently, Swift is in Detroit for her Eras Tour performance. The eagle-eyed fans noticed that Swift seemed to be wiping her tears after singing Breathe from the Fearless album.

