Did Taylor Swift Change Her Karma Lyrics For Travis Kelce Again On Sydney Eras Tour? Find Out

In a whirlwind of support and affection, the bond between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shines bright. As the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Kelce, 34, crossed continents to stand by his love, Swift, also 34, during the kickoff of her Eras Tour in Sydney. Their romance took center stage as they shared a tender moment, captured in an endearing video, where Kelce proudly awaited Swift's exit from the stage, embracing her with a kiss amidst the applause. Their union, celebrated amidst Kelce's recent Super Bowl triumph, is celebrated with yet another applauding gesture by the singer as she changes the lyrics of her song, Karma, once again.

Taylor Swift changes Karma lyrics once more

Taylor Swift showered her love with a special twist to her song Karma as she welcomed her boyfriend, Travis Kelce to Australia. During her performance at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Swift with the presence of her beau delighted the fans by changing the lyrics to Karma once again. As she sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” Kelce joined by his friend Ross Travis joined in as they showed off their moves while the crowd erupted into cheers.

While embracing the spirit of the show, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce added a personalized touch to his experience. Amidst the excitement, Kelce delighted his fans by distributing guitar picks and donning a friendship bracelet. He also showcased a freshly trimmed beard and donned a vibrant ensemble from the Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama collection at Swift’s Sydney performance.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Has THESE 'Rules And Regulations' For Travis Kelce and Chiefs' Star Is ‘Not So Happy’ About It

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Sydney reunion

Since the 2024 Super Bowl triumph where the Chiefs secured victory over the 49ers, sealing a remarkable 25-22 win, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reunion at Sydney was highly anticipated as it marked their first rendezvous. Ahead of the concert, the couple enjoyed a charming day at Sydney Zoo, relishing each other's company amidst the wildlife wonders. Kelce's presence at the Eras Tour show in Sydney was particularly significant, as it marked his return to Swift's concert scene since his last appearance in Buenos Aires' Estadio River Plate back in November 2023.

Moreover, the Buenos Aires show not only highlighted Swift’s electrifying performance but also a special moment for her relationship as it marked the first meeting of Kelce with Swift’s dad, Scott. Additionally, it was the first instance of Swift debuting the lyric change, further cementing the event as a memorable milestone in their journey together. Kelce's reaction to the altered lyrics was later shared on the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, where he hinted at having a "clue" about the modification beforehand. He said, “I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, [it] still shocked me.”

Before that, Kelce attended the first Eras Tour show in July 2023, before the duo kicked off their romance.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce Once REVEALED He'd Kiss Girlfriend Taylor Swift But Ditch Her To Marry THIS CELEBRITY instead; DEETS