Did Taylor Swift Diss Scooter Braun At His Birthday In Eras Tour? Fans Theorize THIS

Taylor Swift left fans ecstatic with a guitar mashup on Scooter Braun's birthday in Cardiff, Wales. The crowd erupted when Swift asked, "Did you think I wouldn't hear all the things you said about me?" During her acoustic set, she playfully blended I Forgot That You Existed with This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things, sparking a roaring response. Swift's passion for owning her music shined through in her piano performance which showcased a new Tortured Poets mashup. Her Eras Tour kicks off with this electrifying show.

Taylor Swift and her on-stage mashups

When Taylor Swift performed her guitar mashup on Scooter Braun's birthday, the crowd screamed, "Did you think I wouldn't hear all you said about me?"

"I spend a lot of time planning these things," she said during her acoustic performance, "and I figure out what you might enjoy, and the loudness of your singing basically tells me if I succeeded."

After that, Swift blended This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things with I Forgot That You Existed. She sang "cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do" at the bridge of the Reputation track. Swift stopped playing guitar, placed both hands over her head, and laughed loudly. The crowd roared during the lengthy pause.

Scooter Braun's retirement announcement as a music manager

Following the sale of her first six albums from her former label, Big Machine Records, to private equity group Ithaca Holdings, owned by Scooter Braun, the singer-songwriter has been vocal about reclaiming her music. Kelly Clarkson suggested Swift take the fight back to the recording studio to own her art and prevent the old versions from being played on streaming services. The masters were sold for $300 million to another company in 2019, Shamrock Holdings.

In an announcement on Monday, Braun said he would retire as a music manager. "I have been blessed to have had a 'Forrest Gump '-like life while witnessing and taking part in the journeys of some of the most extraordinarily talented people the world has ever seen," Braun wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. "After 23 years as a music manager, I am constantly pinching myself and asking, 'How did I get here?'"

Having finished the guitar song, Swift headed to the piano and performed a song from Tortured Poets. This song had never been performed live before. Then she mixed up I Hate It Here and The Lakes from Folklore. "Wish me luck!" she said. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be the dates of Swift's Eras Tour in London.

