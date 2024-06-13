Did Taylor Swift Drop A Reference To TTPD Song But Daddy I Love Him Back In 2008? Here's What We Know

The queen of Easter eggs, Taylor Swift has once again left her fans and the media wondering about her hidden references. This time, the easter egg may have taken a little too long to flourish as Swifties have got their hands on a now-viral video from 2008 where she referenced her new song, But Daddy I Love Him, from her 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department.

In the video, Swift talked about throwing her only “epic teenage tantrum” in her whole life which inspired her most popular song from her early career. She quoted the TTPD song’s title by the end. This urged the internet to crack the mystery of it being a planned reference or a mere coincidence that has come full circle more than a decade later.

Taylor Swift dropped a prescient TTPD reference

The viral clip of Taylor Swift, 34, yelling, ‘But Daddy I love him,” strangely references her recently-released song of the same name from her 11th studio album, TTPD. But how is it possible that the singer knew she was going to make a song of the same verbatim? Well, unless it’s not a Marvel movie where Swift time-traveled back to the past and influenced her future, it is likely she did not know.

The resurfaced clip is originally from a 2008 interview published by PopSugar that shows the Grammy-winning singer explaining her inspirations behind writing her hit single from her second album Fearless– Love Story, which was released the same year.

"This song I wrote it after my one epic teenage tantrum that I ever threw in my whole life, and I remember screaming something like 'But daddy, I love him!'” Swift can be heard saying in the video.

While it rightly fits with Swift’s new single that dropped in April, it need not be a total mystery. It is likely that the songstress, infamous for leaving hidden clues and easter eggs, wrote an entire song based on that line. As she states in the video, it was one epic tantrum that she clearly did not forget, and wrote another version of the same memory.

How is the viral clip interview and TTPD song similar?

A Teen Vogue report revealed that in the full interview from the viral clip Taylor Swift talks about running and storming into her room, “slamming the door,” which again, bears similarities to her TTPD song lyrics. “They slammed the door on my whole world…Now I’m running with my dress unbuttoned/Screaming ‘But Daddy I love him” the song lyric reads.

Another connection hints at the song, But Daddy I Love Him not being a coincidence but simply a Swift aesthetic. The Cruel Summer singer had expressed her admiration for the mermaid Disney princess, Ariel. Swift once referred to her as her “childhood hero,” per the source. The phrase ‘Daddy I love him” is also uttered by Ariel to her father Triton in The Little Mermaid. Hence, it is possible that it was always inspired by Ariel’s phrase and Swift simply molded her memory into a new song.

