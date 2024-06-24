Did Taylor Swift Drop A Us Easter Egg In Her Fortnight Music Video? Find Out

Taylor Swift recently dropped a BTS video with Post Malone from her Fortnight Music Video and talked about something that her fans picked up too quickly. Swifties figured out that the pop princess was referring to ‘Us’.

This is not the first time that Taylor has dropped an easter egg about her life or upcoming music videos or albums in her songs. She is truly a genius in hiding the most important specifics in the disguise of her song lyrics or her conversations. However, with time, her fans have gotten much more clever to figure out what their favorite songstress might say.

Taylor Swift’s hidden reference to ‘Us’

In the BTS music video of Fortnight, where Taylor Swift can be seen with Post Malone, she can be heard saying, "The thing that I really love about being on set is sometimes you like figure out the shot, 2 seconds before you do it, and it makes all the difference... We weren't going to just be standing there staring at each other... But I was like what about a book, and then I put an Easter egg on the book, which is fun..."

This whole reference game started with Taylor’s The Story of Us song, where she can be seen holding a book named Us. This further refers to the song Us by Gracie Abrams (for her album, The Secret of Us), which also features Swift.

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams’ friendship

Taylor’s last release Fortnight in April included many easter eggs. But one of the biggest ones was her carrying a book titled Us, which suggested her upcoming collaboration with Gracie Abrams. The song was released on June 21, 2024, under Gracie’s sophomore album. Over the years, Swift and Abrams’ friendship has gotten better since she opened for shows of Taylor’s Eras tour in 2023. Their friendship led to the collaboration that created quite a buzz since its release.

Advertisement

The news outlet Bustle even reported that Us is a song much like Swift’s classic ones. The lyrics talk about a relationship that ended while Abrams is trying to figure out whether her ex-partner is thinking about her now in the present. The Blank Space singer mostly can be heard in the background vocals, but in one of the pre-choruses, she takes the spot and really owns it.

In an interview with Billboard in April, Gracie Abrams opened up about the time when she and Taylor Swift co-wrote the song Us. She shared that this just came out as they were just hanging out and drinking at Taylor’s apartment in New York. Well, true geniuses don’t need a setup, they need to feel the emotion.

Taylor Swift is on a roll and we love it. What are your thoughts about the pop star and her little tricks of getting her fans’s attention?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift Snub Her Popular 'Mean Girls' Classmates With First Major Purchase After Signing Record Deal? Documentary Reveals