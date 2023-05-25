Did Taylor Swift drop hint about her 11th studio album during Eras Tour show? Fans think so

Taylor Swift’s fans think that the singer dropped hints about her next studio album during her Eras Tour show at Foxborough, Massachusetts on May 21.

In case you are unaware, Taylor played a 3.5-hour-long set in the pouring rain at the Gillette Stadium recently. During her performance, as she sat on the piano, it began malfunctioning as it played notes by itself. The video soon went viral on social media and has now garnered over 22 million views.

In the video, a rather shocked Taylor can be seen asking her audience, “Did you hear that? Is that happening for you, too? I didn’t play that.”

She then explained the plausible cause for the malfunction and said that it had rained like a ‘monsoon’ the previous night.

However, some fans believe that this was all planned and that Taylor Swift actually hinted at her upcoming album.

Fans think Taylor Swift teased her upcoming album

The viral video in question had a lot of responses from Swifties and a section of them speculated if Taylor Swift discreetly introducing her 11th studio album.

“TS11 is coming,” one fan wrote.

Another fan’s comment read, This was planned guys, remember nothing is accidental.”

A third fan noted “She is teasing a TS11 song...I just know it.. she is a MASTERMIND.”

Yet others shared that they thought the broken piano was all part of a skit and that Taylor Swift was about to play her song Haunted. Speaking of which, one person said, “I was there. I thought it was planned and she was going to do ‘Haunted.’”

Another person added, “Her piano wanted her to play ‘Haunted’.”

Well, only time will tell if this indeed was a hint at TayTay’s next album.

Taylor Swift announces Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)

While it is not yet confirmed if a brand-new TS album is on the way, Taylor did surprise her fans with a deluxe edition of her last album Midnights. This edition will feature Ice Spice and Taylor together on a new version of Karma. Moreover, Lana Del Rey will also lend more vocals for Snow on the Beach – a track from the original album itself. To add to that, Taylor revealed that the digital copy of the new edition will have a new song called Hits Different, while the physical edition will have a song from the vault called ‘I’m Losing You”.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift’s fan sells rain from her Eras Tour show in Foxborough for a whopping $250; Deets here