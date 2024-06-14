Taylor Swift performed her heart out with fans going crazy for the pop icon in Edinburgh. Swifties danced so hard during her Eras Tour performance last Friday at Murrayfield Stadium that they created a seismic wave. The British Geological Survey(BGS) reported that the distance at which the seismic activity was seen by monitoring stations was up to 6 kilometers (3.73 miles), according to BBC.

Taylor Swift causes record-breaking seismic activity

According to Page Six, out of the three shows she performed over the weekend, Friday night's performance was the most energetic, with 23.4 nanometers (nm) of movement. But the performances on Saturday and Sunday, which clocked in at 22.8 and 23.3 nm, respectively, weren't too far behind.

Cruel Summer, Ready For It?, and Champagne Problems were the three songs that the Swifties made the most noise during. Furthermore, it showed that, out of the three performances, the 73,000-person audience danced, yelled, and stamped the loudest.

How is seismic activity detected?

The agency explained that even the smallest motions from great distances can be identified by the sensor used to monitor seismic activity. The agency said, "It is unlikely that anyone other than those in the immediate vicinity could have felt the vibrations caused by the concert.

It wasn't the first time Taylor Swift's fans caused a Swift-Quake at her concerts. The 34-year-old Grammy winner's tour sparked seismic activity earlier at her Seattle concerts in July 2023, Swifties danced so hard that it produced an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.3. A record-breaking eight nights at London's Wembley Stadium will round off this UK tour, which is expected to gather over 1.2 million concertgoers.

Taylor Swift to conclude Eras Tour this year

With 22 countries and 152 events spread over 21 months, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has already broken records to become the highest-grossing concert tour ever, earning more than $1 billion in revenue in just its first eight months. During her performance in Liverpool, Taylor Swift announced that the Eras Tour would officially conclude in December, with a final stop in Vancouver, Canada.

