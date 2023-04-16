Did Taylor Swift find a new ‘lover’ after Joe Alwyn? Fans think so

Hollywood singer Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn has finally parted their ways after 6 years of dating. The singer made her breakup official in the presence of 70,000 fans when she said, “Is it just me, or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?” For the unversed, ‘Lover’ song is on Taylor’s tracklist which she wrote for Joe Alwyn. When she was about to perform it, she paused and told the crowd, “The song we are going to play next, it's just a love song, you know?” Taylor repeated the same statement every time before performing this song and now fans are curious to know who she could be seeing next.

Who is Taylor Swift’s new ‘lover’?

Taylor returned on the stage in Tampa on Thursday night after her shocking split with Joe. Well, the Swifties have started finding the hiding clues and have connected the dots with Matty Healy. Taylor and Matty have made several joint appearances and her fans were convinced after the singer made her breakup official on Matty's birthday, 8 April. While Matty on the other hand added fuel to the rumors by referencing Taylor in his speech. A user commented, “Matty Healy and Taylor Swift single at the same time in the same universe!”

Real reason behind Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s split revealed

A source recently revealed to Daily Mail- “The bottom line for the difficulties in their relationship was that Taylor's career took priority over Joe's – which can be awkward for a couple when it's not balanced. This drove them apart, and ultimately, they both realized they were not on the same page anymore.” The insider also disclosed, “It's been hard for Joe trying to make it in Hollywood and not quite becoming leading man material while dating one of the most famous women in the world over the last six years. It was easier during the pandemic when it was just the two of them, but once things returned to normal, Taylor Swift, the superstar, emerged, and their differences were even more apparent. “ They added, “They really made a go of it and tried everything they could but ultimately were unable to save the relationship.”

